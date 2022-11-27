CM KCR to inspect Yadadri thermal plant on Monday

The 4,000 Megawatt power station, billed the biggest thermal plant in the public sector so far, is coming up in Damarcherla mandal of Nalgonda at an estimated cost of Rs 29,992 crore

Updated On - 07:52 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inspect the construction works of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station on Monday. The project is likely to be commissioned in September next year.

The 4,000 Megawatt power station, billed the biggest thermal plant in the public sector so far, is coming up in Damarcherla mandal of Nalgonda at an estimated cost of Rs 29,992 crore. Officials expect that once the project was commissioned, Telangana would no longer have any power deficit. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged the contract for the construction of the super critical plant, which will have five units of 800 MW each.

Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS Genco) officials said the first unit would start generating power in September 2023. The second unit was expected to be commissioned in December the same year while the remaining two units would be commissioned in 2024.

According to Genco officials, the project works are in full swing. About 62 per cent of the work has already been completed. This is the third thermal power plant taken up after the formation of Telangana. Genco established the Kothagudem thermal plant with 800 MW capacity in a record 46 months. The project was commissioned in 2019. Subsequently, the 1080 MW Bhadradri plant came up near Bayyaram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.