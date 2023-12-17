Explosion at Crystal Township leaves rag picker injured in Hyderabad

According to the local witnesses, the rag picker went into an open plot and lifted some material when the explosion occurred.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:14 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: A rag picker sustained injuries in an explosion at Crystal Township at Bandlaguda on Sunday morning.

The man sustained injuries on his hands and other parts of the body. On being alerted, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

Senior police officials and the clues team visited the spot and picked up some material. The officials said the rag picker might have picked up some paint box and tried to open it using force leading to chemical reaction and explosion.

The Bandlaguda police registered a case and are investigating.