Extend SCCL CMD’s tenure, asks SC/ST employee’s body

Singareni Collieries SC/ST Employees Welfare Association wanted a two-year extension of the CMD’s tenure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Kothagudem: The leaders of Singareni Collieries SC/ST Employees Welfare Association have appealed to the State and Central governments to extend the tenure of SCCL CMD N Sridhar.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the association general secretary A Nageshwar Rao, leaders Malakondaiah, K Chandrashekhar, More Ramesh, Sai Krishna and others wanted a two-year extension of the CMD’s tenure.

Sridhar has been making committed efforts for the growth of the company and its employee’s welfare since he assumed the charge of the post in 2015. He played a key role in achieving a turnover of Rs 26,000 crore, in placing the SCCL at top place in the country in coal production, thermal and solar power generation, they said.

The company CMD was successful in motivating the employees and officials to work for the growth of the company and hence his tenure has to be extended for its further progress, they added.