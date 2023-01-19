Kanti Velugu launched in erstwhile Medak

The second phase of the Kanti Velugu programme was launched across the erstwhile Medak district by officials and elected representatives on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Sangareddy: The second phase of the Kanti Velugu programme was launched across the erstwhile Medak district by officials and elected representatives on Thursday. Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Handloom Corporation Chairman Chintha Prabhakar, Collector A Sharath and others inaugurated the programme at Athamakur village in Sadasivapet Mandal.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Prabhakar hailed the scheme a historical one since no State in the country ever launched such a programme. He said the people would get tested in their own villages before handing them spectacles free of cost. Prabhakar said the district administration had constituted 69 teams which would cover the entire district in a phased manner. The district had got 69,000 spectacles so far.

In Siddipet district, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Municipal Chairperson K Manjula and others inaugurated the programme in the 31st ward of Siddipet Municipality. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy inaugurated the Kanti Velugu in Pothansettipally village in Dubbak Mandal.

Medak MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy inaugurated the Kanti Velugu camp in the 18th ward of Medak town. Collector S Harish visited the camp at Tirmalapur village in Narsapur Mandal.