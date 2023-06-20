Fake doctor couple arrested for cheating public in Hyderabad

Rachakonda police seized fake prescription letters, display boards, medical equipment and rubber stamps from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:24 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: A couple who were allegedly cheating the public claiming themselves to be highly qualified doctors were arrested by the police on Tuesday. The police seized fake prescription letters, display boards, medical equipment and rubber stamps from them.

The arrested persons are Giridhar Lal Srivastava (53) and Sulekha Rani Srivastava (48), both residents of Chilukanagar Uppal.

According to the Rachakonda police, Srivastava had reportedly completed his BEMS course from Jalgaon Pune in 1992 and worked with a few doctors as assistant. Later, he worked at several noted hospitals in the city and also participated in medical camps. His wife Sulekha had dropped out of the B.Sc BZA course in 1996.

“Srivastava set up various clinics claiming he had completed his master’s course in cardiology and diabetes while his wife claimed she had done an MBBS course and specialized in obstetrics and gynaecology,” said R Giridhar, DCP Special Operations Team.

Both of them were arrested and remanded.