Fake JEE public notice making rounds in social media

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:43 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

As per several media reports, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi said the public notice circulating on the social media platforms was fake. As per several media reports, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi said the public notice circulating on the social media platforms was fake.

Hyderabad: A fake public notice claiming that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main-2023 is scheduled to be held from January 18, 2023 with registrations commencing from November 16, is under circulation in several social media platforms.

So far, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the JEE Main has not officially announced neither the examination schedule nor registration due dates on its websites https://nta.ac.in/ or https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Also Read Hyderabad students bag top ranks in JEE Advanced 2022

As per several media reports, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi said the public notice circulating on the social media platforms was fake.

The fake notice, which was dated November 14, 2022, claims that the first session of the JEE Main 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from January 18 to 23, while the second session of exam is from April 4 to 9.