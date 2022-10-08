Fake job racket busted, Rs 10 lakh seized from gang in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

(Fake job racket members apprehended by Task Force police in Warangal) The Task Force police busted a fake job racket and arrested four persons on Saturday. The police also seized Rs.10 lakh, apart from fake call letters and appointment orders

Warangal: The Task Force police busted a fake job racket and arrested four persons on Saturday. The police also seized Rs.10 lakh, apart from fake call letters and appointment orders from the prime suspect Saladi Ramgopal, Task Force ACP Dr M Jithender Reddy said.

“The main suspect Ramgopal hails from Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh. The other suspect are Ankala Subash, Dharmavaram Prasad and Rajani from different parts of AP. They lured unemployed youth promising jobs like Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and Lab Technician under the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Central government by giving advertisements in newspapers. They cheated many people by collecting huge amounts of money,” the ACP said.

The suspects along with the seized documents and cash were handed over to the Matwada police station. Ramgopal was an accused in 20 cases of cheating and others in both the Telugu States. He was detained under the PD Act by the Rayadurgam police earlier.

The ACP requested jobless youth not to fall prey to ads by private agencies or persons who promise government jobs without exams or tests. “Unemployed youth should appear for the competitive exams conducted by the competent authority and get the ranks to get the jobs. Don’t give money to any middlemen or cheaters who make false claims,” he said.