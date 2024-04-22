Fake press release on selection of Khammam LS Congress candidate doing rounds on social media

The fake press release bearing the signature of the party AICC general secretary KV Venu Gopal dated April 20 is being circulated on the social for the past couple of days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 08:08 PM

Khammam: With Congress high command remaining indecisive over Khammam Lok Sabha candidate selection, a fake press release over the party candidate’s selection is being circulated on social media groups in the district.

The fake press release bearing the signature of the party AICC general secretary KV Venu Gopal dated April 20 is being circulated on the social for the past couple of days.

Also Read Congress to finalise names for 3 Lok Sabha seats soon

The press release said that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s brother Ponguleti Srinivas Redy was given the ticket. Interestingly those who created the fake press release made a blunder as they mentioned Khammam Lok Sabha constituency number as 3 while the district-wise number of the constituency is 17.

However, a statement from the minister’s office stated that the press release was a fake one and that the party high command has not taken any decision over the party ticket. The statement asked the party cadres and leaders to take note of the matter.

Meanwhile, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly held discussions in Bengaluru on Monday with Srinivas Reddy and deputy Chief Minister Bhati Vikramarka over Khammam LS candidate selection.

Kharge was also said to have consulted Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao regarding the matter. With just three days remaining to file nominations for Lok Sabha elections, the high command, sources say, could favour former MP Ramasahayam Surender Reddy’s son R Raghuram Reddy.

But no official confirmation was given so far. It might be noted that BRS and BJP have already announced their candidates Nama Nageswara Rao and Tandra Vinod Rao for the seat and they have already launched their electioneering. Vinod Rao has already filed his nomination papers.

Even before the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections was announced Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Mallu Nandini, minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s brother P Prasad Reddy and minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s son T Yugandhar entered into the race for the ticket.

The party leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Jetti Kusum Kumar, Rayala Nageswara Rao, Mohammed Javed and a business man VVC Rajendra Prasad have also joined the race for the ticket and their followers have been busy bombarding the social media claiming that the ticket would be given to their respective leaders.

Recently the name of a former minister Mandava Venkateswara Rao, who was with TDP and BRS in the past, came to the fore.