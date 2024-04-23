Nomination filed on behalf of Raghuram Reddy for Khammam LS

It might be noted that Congress high command was yet to decide on the candidate and announce the name officially.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 07:35 PM

Congress leaders filed nomination papers on behalf of Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: As the Congress cadres remained perplexed over selection of the party candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha seat, two sets of nominations for the seat were filed here on Tuesday on behalf of a Congress ticket aspirant Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy by the party leaders.

It might be noted that Congress high command was yet to decide on the candidate and announce the name officially. However, a fake press release was doing rounds on the social media in the district for the past few days much to the confusion of the party ranks.

The latest developments made the cadres even more confused and they were unable to understand why the high command was delaying the candidate selection as April 25 is the last date to file nomination. It was not clear whether the nomination filing on behalf of Raghuram Reddy was permitted by the party leadership or not.

Raghuram Reddy, the son of a former MP Ramasahayam Surender Reddy, happens to be a relative of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. He is the father-in-law of Srinivas Reddy’s daughter Swapni Reddy.

Meanwhile, four independent candidates, Socialist Party (India) and Pyramid Party of India candidates besides two more sets of nomination by BJP candidate Tandra Vinod Rao were filed on Tuesday. Vinod Rao has already filed nomination four days ago.