Family of brain dead retiree donates organs for Jeevandan program in Hyderabad

The surgeons retrieved five organs, including kidney, liver, lungs and two corneas, and allocated them to needy patients.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:21 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 62-year-old retired employee Valluru Chandra Sekhar from Sai Sapthagiri Colony, LB Nagar, who was declared as brain dead, have donated the organs of the deceased, as part of the Jeevandan organ donation.

On August 30, Chandra Sekhar fell unconscious at his home and was rushed to Kamineni Hospitals. Despite providing with ICU and critical treatment support for 72-hours, his health condition did not improve and the doctors declared the patient as brain dead on September 1.

Following a series of counselling sessions held by Jeevandan organ donation coordinators, Chandra Sekhar’s wife Valluru Vasundhara Devi and his son and daughter, consented to donate his organs.