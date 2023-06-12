Advanced neuro centre at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar launched

The specialized neuro centre by Kamineni Hospitals is equipped with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure for 24-hours treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: To further strengthen its neurology services, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar on Monday announced the launch of its Advanced Neuro Centre that offers comprehensive treatment for all neuro-related conditions for all age groups under one roof.

The specialized neuro centre, in addition to having a dedicated team of senior neurologists, neurosurgeons, neurocritical care doctors, neuro radiologists, neuro psychiatrists and neurogeneticist, for 24-hours treatment, is also equipped with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure 3T MRI, 128 slice CT Scan, Neuro Lab, Navigation System, Microscope, and Stereotaxy, a press release said.

Dr Naveen, Senior Neurologist at Kamineni Hospitals, said “We are delighted to offer cutting-edge services, including genetic analysis and counseling, to our patients. With these advancements, we can better understand the underlying causes of diseases and provide personalized care.”

The facility also offers advanced diagnostics, like exome sequencing, to identify the genetic causes of diseases, along with genetic counseling to prevent hereditary disorders, and prescribe personalized drug therapy based on the patient’s genetic profile.