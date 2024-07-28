Farm on terrace: Doctor couple in Siddipet grows 800 plants at home

From leafy vegetables to fruits on the roof garden, the couple now meets their kitchen needs apart from sharing with their friends and relatives.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 28 July 2024, 12:50 PM

Siddipet: After realising the ill effects of the pesticides being sprayed on vegetable and fruit crops, a doctor couple started growing their own garden on the terrace of their house eight years ago.

Well-known dentists in Siddipet, Dr DN Swamy and his wife Dr Sridevi, who runs

Abhirami Dental Hospital, have 700 to 800 plants on the 2,000 square feet terrace of their house located at Kanchara Bazar. The terrace garden has 15 vegetable plants including leafy vegetables, 10 fruit-bearing plants and 15 herbal plants.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr Swamy said that they decided to grow vegetables and fruits on their own after understanding the ill effects of pesticide-laced fruits and vegetables that were being sold in the market. He said they would rarely visit the market to buy vegetables or fruits because they would get more than enough harvest from their terrace garden. Since many of his friends and neighbours were also showing keen interest in growing terrace gardens, he created a WhatsApp group for all such enthusiasts in Siddipet town.

More than 10 members of the group have successfully grown similar gardens on their terraces while the rest were preparing to start the work. As he and his wife would have a lot of hectic work throughout the week, the doctor said working in the garden was the best stress buster for them.

They spend a considerable time in the garden during the morning hours where they would get fresh oxygen too. Since all the vegetables and fruits are being grown in a organic way, the doctor observed that it had a positive impact on their health.

Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Rani, who visited the garden, appreciated their effort. She called upon the citizens to draw inspiration from the doctor couple to have their own terrace garden.