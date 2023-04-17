Farmers oppose pharma company in Sangareddy

The villagers of Waddepally and other neighbouring villages in Hathnoora Mandal staged a protest at the Sangareddy Collectorate

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Sangareddy: The villagers of Waddepally and other neighbouring villages in Hathnoora Mandal staged a protest at the Sangareddy Collectorate on Monday demanding the government to cancel the permission accorded to Surabhi Pharmaceuticals Company.

Villagers led by Dandu Praveen Rao reached the Collectorate to submit a representation to Collector A Sharath.

Staging a protest at the Collectorate entrance holding placards, Praveen Rao said Surabhi Pharmaceuticals was building the industry just 178 metres from an irrigation tank that was a drinking and irrigation water source for five villages in the area.

Accusing the Surabhi management of getting permission in violation of guidelines in three acres, he alleged that the management of the company had stated in its application that there was only one water body called Nallavagu 7.4 km away.

Stating that the area was located in a conservation zone, Rao said the management of Surabhi had got permission for setting up a red zone industry, which would emit 60 percent of pollutants.

Sarpanch Swaroopa said Waddepally and other villages had a number of rice mils that would supply rice to Kukatpally and Lingampally areas in Hyderabad. Once the company was set up, they would not be able to cultivate paddy with the polluted water once the pharma company was set up there, she said.

The villagers urged the government to withdraw the proposal and to shift it to the pharma city. Farmers have been protesting in front of Surabhi industries for last fortnight.