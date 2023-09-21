| Farmers Protest Over Research Centre For Indigenous Cows Being Set Up In Beed Instead Of Latur

Latur: Several farmers held a protest on Thursday against the Maharashtra government’s decision to set up a conservation centre for indigenous cows in Ambejogai in Beed instead of Latur.

The conservation project for the ‘Lal Kandhari’ and ‘Devni’ cows was announced on September 16 as part of the state government’s package for Marathwada region.

“The Devni Pandharbanda and Lal Kandhari breeds are the pride of Latur. The conservation project should have come up in Deoni here rather than Sakud in Ambejogai. These two breeds are popular in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well,” a protesting farmer said.

Latur is famous for soybean cultivation but the research centre for the crop has been announced in Parli in Beed. which too is injustice to the district, he added.

Several shops in the region were shut as part of the protest on Thursday, officials said.