Farmers to decide whom to support: Harish Rao

Addressing farmers at Rythu Vedika in Siddipet, Minister Harish Rao said it is up to the farmers to choose whether they want a government that provides a 24 hour free power supply or the one that promises to provide power for three hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

File Photo

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said it was up to farmers to decide whether they needed a government that would provide 24X7 hour free power supply to the farm sector or a government that would promise to provide power supply for three hours a day.

Addressing farmers at Rythu Vedika in Raghavpur village in Siddipet Rural mandal on Wednesday, the Minister called TPCC president A Revanth Reddy the political heir of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, under whose government the police had shot farmers protesting against increased power tariffs at Basheerbagh.

Calling upon farmers of Telangana to ‘bury’ the Congress party for coming up with such statements, he said while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had come up with many welfare schemes during the last nine years, Chandrababu Naidu had totally neglected the farming sector during his rule, following which farmers dethroned him. Stating that Revanth Reddy was following the footsteps of Naidu, he said the people would teach the Congress a lesson.

The Telangana government was implementing schemes like Rythu Bandhu, 24X7 free power supply, Rythu Bima, crop compensation and several other schemes to support the farming fraternity. It was also providing irrigation water by completing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and other irrigation projects. The Pedda Cheruvu in Raghavapur was brimming with water even during the summer as the government had filled the tanks with KLIS water.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.