FCI officials raid rice mills in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

FCI officials were examining the records of stock of rice in a rice mill at Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district on Monday.

Nalgonda: Seven teams of Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials on Monday conducted raids on rice mills in Miryalaguda and Chityal and verified the records of the rice.

As two lakhs quintals of rice of custom millings of last yasangi crop season were yet to be sent to FCI, the officials were verified the records of stocks of rice in them and checked whether the quantity of pending rice was available in the rice mills. They conducted raid on Shiva Rama Krishna and few other mills at Miryalaguda.

A team of FCI officials returned without checking records in Varalakshmi Rice Mill at Chityal due to suspicious death of Bihar migrant labour Munna Mehatha (32) in it. After seeing the body of the labor, the FCI officials returned without checking the records of the rice mill. In the morning, the labourer was found dead in the rice mill under suspicious conditions.

According to rice mill management, Munna Mehatha was working on ventilator of the rice milling machine and accidentally fell from a height at 11.30 pm. He died on the spot in he incident. Chityal Sub-Inspector Saiada Babu visited the rice mill and inquired the other labour about the incident.

