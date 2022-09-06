Fever test conducted in 422 households in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Hyderabad: As part of the Fever Test initiative launched here by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, the process of Asha workers collecting blood samples from people with fever was taken up. The programme was held in NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills and the focus was on areas where Dengue and Malaria cases were reported previously.

The fever test was held in 422 households and 2,110 persons were tested. Among them, seven persons were referred to the nearest Primary Health Care Centre and a Dengue test was done on seven people and all of them tested negative, said Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Mayor distributed safety kits to the staff working in the Entomology and Sanitation wing of the GHMC.