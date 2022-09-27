Fifth day of ‘Dasara Bonanza’ held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:19 AM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: The lucky draw of coupons to select five winners as part of the annual Dasara Shopping Bonanza of ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ was held at Niloufer Café, Himayathnagar on Monday.

Chairman of Niloufer Café, Anumula Baburao and Namasthe Telangana circulation DGM, Rami Reddy picked up the five lucky winners on the fifth day of the Dasara Shopping Bonanza at Niloufer Café.

In the lucky draw, the first prize was won by Charan Sai while the second prize was won by Swathi. The third prize went to Virat Datta, while the fourth and fifth prizes were won by Rahul and Ajay, respectively.

For the Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today Dasara Bonanza, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil, KLM Shopping Mall are title sponsors while Big C and CMR Family Mall are main sponsors and are powered by Niloufer Cafe.

Chairman of Niloufer Café, A Baburao expressed his happiness to be part of the Dasara Bonanza festival. “We have been serving the people of Hyderabad for the past 48 years. It is a happy occasion for me personally to be associated with Dasara Bonanza because even our customers are getting an opportunity to take part in it and try their luck,” Baburao said.

Speaking on the occasion, Namasthe Telangana circulation DGM, Rami Reddy said that this year, the shopping festival has received a lot of appreciation from people. Advertisement AGM, Namasthe Telangana, Raji Reddy, Deputy Manager, Srikanth Reddy and others were present.