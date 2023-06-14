Film producer arrested for possession of cocaine

Film producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary was arrested by the Cyberabad for allegedly possessing cocaine on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:43 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Kabali film producer arrested cocaine

Hyderabad: A film producer-cum-distributor was arrested by the Cyberabad for allegedly possessing cocaine on Wednesday. The police seized 82.75 grams of the drug from his possession.

The arrested person Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary, a resident of Rajendranagar and native of Khammam district worked as Director at the Indian Institute of Aeronautical Engineering and Technology. In 2016, he quit the job.

Krishna Prasad produced a Telugu movie ‘Kabali’ and also worked as a film distributor.

“During his stint in the film industry, Krishna Prasad went to Goa and started OHM club there. Due to losses in business, he returned to Hyderabad. Later, he purchased 100 sachets of cocaine from one Petit Buzer, a Nigerian staying in Goa. He used some quantity himself while sold a few sachets of cocaine to his friends,” said Cyberabad SOT DCP, M A Rasheed.

On a tip off, the SOT team caught him at Kismatpur in Rajendranagar. The police seized 90 sachets weighing about 82.75 grams of cocaine and cash Rs. 2.05 lakh. A car and four mobile phones are also seized.

Efforts are on to nab Ebuzer and some other persons involved in the case, M A Rasheed said.