Final electoral roll will be published on Jan 5: CEO Vikas Raj

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said the final electoral roll would be published on January 5.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

In a statement here on Friday, he said since October 1, 8.67 lakh forms were received as part of the Special Summary Revision from across the State. A total of 5.66 lakh Form 6, 1.83 Lakh Form 7 and 1.17 Lakh Form 8 were received so far.

Though the last date for filing of claims and objections was on December 8, for the ongoing Special Summary Revision applications received after that would also be part of the continuous updation and be processed after the final roll publication. The applications received till the cut off date of December 8 would be disposed by December 26, he said.

The CEO said that in order to ensure that no elector was left behind, various interventions under Systematic Voter Enrolment and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) were taken up targeting various stakeholders.

To target the age group between 18-19 in about 1700 colleges, Election Literacy Clubs (ELC) were set up and campus ambassadors were identified and SMS alerts were sent to the students regarding the need to get themselves enrolled in the electoral list.

Specific campaigns were taken up for tribals like Kolams,Thoti, Chenchus and Kondareddis in 361 tribal habitations and application forms were collected from 2,500 tribals who were not enrolled earlier, he informed.

To address the urban apathy of the electors, various programs were taken up with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWA’s),SMS alerts were sent to the property tax owners, street plays were taken up, awareness campaigns at high footfall areas were organised and audio messages through the sanitary vehicles were taken up, he stated and added that all the Block Level Officers took up door to door survey to collect forms from the eligible citizens .

The CEO stated that the claims and objections to voter enrollment with regard to Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teacher’s Constituency would be disposed off by December 30.