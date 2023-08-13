Finally, Osmania University to soon be a closed campus

Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sun - 13 August 23

Hyderabad: The sprawling Osmania University campus will soon be out of bounds as a thoroughfare for vehicular traffic, with decks being cleared for it to be a closed campus.

Instead, a link road will be laid circumventing the campus and connecting the Vidyanagar-Amberpet side with Adikmet and Tarnaka. Once in place, the new stretch would ensure that commuters do not use the campus main road as a thoroughfare.

The university administration, which has long been pitching for a closed campus, received a boost with MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday announcing that the Adikmet link road will be immediately sanctioned.

The move comes following a request by OU Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder during an event at Nizam College on Saturday. The V-C had approached Rama Rao seeking the link road, which is estimated to cost Rs 16.50 crore. The road will be laid from the Adikmet flyover via the ECE Department and Andhra Mahila Sabha, and culminate near the varsity’s NCC Gate.

Currently, the university allows thoroughfare on its campus main road between 6 am to 8 pm. “Once the link road is laid, thoroughfare will be stopped and it will be a closed campus,” Prof Ravinder said.

According to an official, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was planning to take up repair works to the Adikmet flyover and sought the university’s permission to lay alternative and temporary roads till the completion of the repair works.

“We have asked them to lay a permanent four-way road via the Adikmet flyover parallel to the railway track and end at the NCC Gate. It is just about 1.2 km and necessary land has also been identified for the same,” the official said.