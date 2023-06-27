Finger millet genome unveiled: Offers hope for breeders, enhanced food security in drylands

The research conducted by ICRISAT and the University of Georgia sheds light on finger millet's genetic structure, particularly at the chromosome level.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: The International Crop Research Centre for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), in partnership with a team of researchers led by the University of Georgia, USA, has made a ground breaking contribution to the field of agriculture with their pioneering study on the finger millet genome. The study, published in the scientific journal Nature Communications on June 21, 2023, provides valuable insights that offer hope to millions living in dry land regions and presents exciting possibilities for breeders.

Finger millet, a vital crop for ensuring food security, is extensively cultivated in Eastern Africa, India, and Nepal. Despite its significance, finger millet has been overlooked for many years due to political influences and government policies favoring other cereals in Eastern African agricultural systems. However, recent recognition of its ability to withstand challenging climate conditions and its highly nutritious grain has sparked renewed interest in this crop.

The research conducted by ICRISAT and the University of Georgia sheds light on finger millet’s genetic structure, particularly at the chromosome level. This comprehensive understanding of the genome can facilitate targeted breeding techniques to develop new finger millet varieties with enhanced nutritional value, increased yield, and improved resilience to various challenges.

Dr. Jacqueline Hughes, the Director General of ICRISAT, emphasized that decoding the genetic structure of finger millet was essential for achieving better breeding outcomes, which in turn can enhance food security in dryland areas. Dr. Arvind Kumar, the Deputy Director General of ICRISAT, applauded the collaboration and highlighted the study’s significance in uncovering new possibilities for improving breeding techniques and enhancing dryland food security.

The study was funded from BioInnovate Africa, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the National Science Foundation’s Basic Research to Enable Agricultural Development Program.