ICRISAT, NFSM embark on project to revolutionise Pigeon Pea cultivation in India

23 June 23

The speed breeding facility at ICRISAT located at Patancheru in Sangareddy disrtict

Sangareddy: The International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) are embarking on a project aimed at revolutionising pigeon pea yields across the country.

Despite being one of the largest producers of pigeon peas globally, India’s domestic consumption surpasses its production levels, leading to the need for imports.

The project launched on May 29 is now set to begin in the upcoming cropping season which will see collaboration with the Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR) – Kanpur and twelve state agricultural universities.

The project will test and promote high-yielding, early-maturing varieties and hybrids across the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

Director General of ICRISAT Dr Jacqueline Hughes thanked Government of India, collaborating institutes and universities for their commitment to enhance pigeon pea yields.

To expand the cultivation of pigeon pea, the ICRISAT officials said they would need to leverage the vast rice fallows across the country as research conducted by ICRISAT has shown promising results for early maturing pigeon peas in rice fallows.

Coordinator-All India Coordinated Research Project on Kharif Pulses, Dr Aditya Pratap, said the key focus areas were combating a pod-borer infestation, stabilising hybrid production, integrating genomics, and reintroducing marker-assisted selection in the breeding process.

By providing farmers a package of agronomy practices alongside new varieties and hybrids, Dr Pratap said a potential 30 per cent increase in pigeon pea yields can be achieved.

Discussions on the project work plan were led by Dr Prakash Gangashetty, Scientist, Pigeonpea breeding, ICRISAT and the project launch provided an opportunity for participants to visit ICRISAT’s research fields and the speed breeding facility.