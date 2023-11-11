Fire breaks out at a shed in Sun City Rajendranagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a shed in Sun City Rajendranagar on Friday night resulting in loss of property worth a few lakhs. No casualties were reported in the mishap.

According to the police, the fire started at Boya Gowatham tent house around 3 am.

On noticing the fire, the local police informed the fire department. A fire tender from nearby fire station reached the spot and the fire fighters doused the flames.

A consignment of crackers kept at the godown also caught fire resulting in explosion of the crackers. The officials suspect that the fire might have started due to short circuit or a lamp lighted for puja purpose. However they are investigating to find out the exact reason.