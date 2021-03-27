Fire breaks out at plastic company in Hyderabad

The fire control room received a call from Mailardevpally police around 12 noon and a fire tender from Chandulal Baradari fire station was rushed to the spot

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a plastic company at Katedan in Mailardevpally on Saturday afternoon.

The fire control room received a call from Mailardevpally police around 12 noon and a fire tender from Chandulal Baradari fire station was rushed to the spot. The firemen battled the blaze with the help of local police. A lot of combustible material was found stored in the premises which helped the fire spread rapidly.

The local police cordoned off the area to prevent onlookers from gathering at the spot and hindering the fire fighting operation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted down when a massive fire broke out at a godown at Bahadurpura late on Friday night. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out around 12.30 am, at the godown located on Bahadurpura main road and rapidly spread. A lot of combustible material stored in the premises helped the blaze rage.

On information, Bahadurpura police reached the spot and alerted the fire control room. Two fire tenders from Gowliguda and Chandulal Baradari were rushed to the spot initially to put off the blaze. However as the severity of the fire was more, a few other fire tenders joined.

It took almost three hours for the firemen to bring the fire under control. The officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

