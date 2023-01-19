| Fire Breaks Out At Sports Store In Secunderabad

According to the officials, locals noticed smoke coming out from Deccan Night Wear sports shop and informed about it to them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:33 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: Property worth a few lakh was gutted down when a fire broke out at a sports store located at Ministers Road in Secunderabad on Thursday afternoon.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. After an hour the firemen could control and douse the fire.

The officials suspect the fire might have started due to short circuit.

More details awaited.