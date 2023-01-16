Pranjeev Saxena assumes charge as Commissioner of Railway Safety

Pranjeev Saxena

Hyderabad: Senior railway officer Pranjeev Saxena, IRSME (Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers) has assumed charge as the Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central Circle, Secunderabad.

An IRSME officer of 1987 batch, Saxena holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering through ‘Special Class Railway Apprentice’ and a Masters of Business Administration Degree from IIM, Calcutta specializing in Finance and Systems, a press release said.

Saxena has vast experience of over three decades, starting his career in Northern Railway while working in workshops and divisions such as Jagadhri, Kalka, Charbagh and Moradabad in various capacities. Saxena has also worked as Head of Department (HOD) on South East Central Railway, North Eastern Railway and North Central Railway.

Before joining the Commission of Railway Safety, Saxena worked as Chief Mechanical Engineer/IT, Modern Coach Factory, and Rae Bareli.