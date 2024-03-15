| Fire Breaks Out At Tolichowki None Hurt

Fire breaks out at Tolichowki, none hurt

The Fire department personnel with the help of five fire engines managed to douse the fire. Panic prevailed in the surrounding areas due to the thick smoke emanating from the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 10:50 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad:: A major fire broke out at an oil storage unit in Tolichowki on Friday evening. No casualties were reported.

The Fire department personnel with the help of five fire engines managed to douse the fire. Panic prevailed in the surrounding areas due to the thick smoke emanating from the spot.

Also Read Major drug racket uncovered in Tolichowki; authorities investigating

Due to the fire incident, the oil storage unit apparently started leaking. As a result the main road was filled with oil slick, hindering the traffic in the process.

The Golconda police reached the spot and investigating.