Fire erupts at Katedan Industrial Area; No casualties reported

According to fire officials, the fire started in early hours in a corner of the premises and rapidly spread.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 January 2024, 09:21 AM

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a plastic material manufacturing unit at Katedan Industrial Area on Wednesday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire officials, the fire started in early hours in a corner of the premises and rapidly spread.

Also Read Hyderabad: Fire accident at paper manufacturing unit in Katedan

On information fire tenders from Rajendranagar and Chandulal Baradari rushed to the spot and doused the flames. It took about two hours for firemen to douse the fire.

Officials suspect fire started due to a short circuit. The exact cause is being ascertained.