Fire Power, Yesterday shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course 

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 10:48 am

Hyderabad: Fire Power, Yesterday and Kingmaker impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Blue Origin (RB) & Inception (RB) 47, pair handy.

800m:

Colachel Battle (Surya Prakash) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Balius (RB) 1-3, 600/45, moved well. Unmatched (RB) & Castlerock (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/45, pair handy. Lagos (Deepak Singh) & Shaquille (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/46, pair moved well.

1000m:

British Empress (RB) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, moved well. Fire Power (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43, impressed. Maximum Glamour (AA Vikrant) & Lorena (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair well in hand. Angel Wings (Apprentice) & Queen Daenerys (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair moved very easy. Yesterday (Surya Prakash) & Prince Valiant (A Joshi) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair.

1200m:

Kingmaker (Surya Prakash) 1-30, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/43, can upset.

Vjays Simha (Koushik) & Royal Support (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45,

pair moved well. Hidden Hope (R Ajinkya) & Jean Lafette (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well. Win Vision (RB) & Kimberley (SS Tanwar) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well.

1400m:

Icicle (AA Vikrant) & Trump Star (Deepak Singh) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair not extended.