Watch: Fire & Rescue personnel rescue 80-year-old woman from well in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:42 AM, Tue - 21 February 23

Karimnagar: Fire & Rescue Services personnel rescued an 80-year-old woman from a well in Manakondur mandal headquarters on Tuesday morning.

A native of Sanjeevnagar of Manakondur, Madhavamma accidentally fell in a domestic well on her house premises in the morning, following whom her family members informed the Fire & Rescue department.

Receiving the call from the victim’s son Ravinder at around 6.10 am, Manakondur fire station staff rushed to the spot.

Leading fireman G Dharmu got down into the well and brought the woman out of the well using a rope knotted in the shape of a chair.

District Fire officer T Venkanna appreciated the Manakondur fire unit staff for their timely response.