Fires at Koti godown and Chandanagar film set; no casualties

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 10:06 PM

Hyderabad: Property worth a few lakh rupees was gutted when fire broke out at a godown at Gujarati Galli in Koti on Saturday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out on the first floor of a building where electronic goods were stored.

The fire caused panic in the bustling market.

On information, a fire tender from Gowliguda fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Fire officials suspect the fire might have started due to a short circuit.

In another incident, a fire broke out on a film shooting set in Chandanagar in the city. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the fire started at a garbage dump located behind the cinema shooting set and rapidly spread. On information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.