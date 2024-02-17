Fires at Koti godown and Chandanagar film set; no casualties

According to fire officials, the fire broke out on the first floor of a building where electronic goods were stored.
Hyderabad: Property worth a few lakh rupees was gutted when fire broke out at a godown at Gujarati Galli in Koti on Saturday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.
According to fire officials, the fire broke out on the first floor of a building where electronic goods were stored.
The fire caused panic in the bustling market.
On information, a fire tender from Gowliguda fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Fire officials suspect the fire might have started due to a short circuit.
In another incident, a fire broke out on a film shooting set in Chandanagar in the city. No casualties were reported in the incident.
According to the fire officials, the fire started at a garbage dump located behind the cinema shooting set and rapidly spread. On information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.