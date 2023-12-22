| Fish Production In Telangana Up By 119 Per Cent

Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing a significant surge in fish farming, marking a true “blue revolution” for the State.

Fish production in 2022-23 reached a staggering value of Rs.6,191 crore, showcasing a remarkable 193 percent increase from Rs.2,111 crore in 2016-17. The growth is attributed to the success of the fish seedlings distribution scheme launched in 2017-18, which recorded a fish production worth Rs.3,419 crore in its inaugural year.

In terms of quantity, the fish production shot up from 1,93,732 tonnes in 2016-17 to 2,62,252 tonnes in 2017-18, and then to an impressive 4,24,327 tonnes in 2022-23. According to a report by Directorate of Statistics and Economics released last week, the fish production increased by 119 per cent.

Telangana stands as the country’s third-largest inland water spread, covering 5.73 lakh sq km across various water bodies, including reservoirs. In terms of inland fish production, it claims the fifth position nationally.

The State government’s initiative of distributing free fish seedlings across approximately 11,067 water bodies in 2017-18 has played a pivotal role in this success. With an investment of Rs.44.6 crore, around 51.08 crore fish seedlings were released, leading to a fish production of 2.62 lakh tonnes within a period of 8-10 months. The last fiscal year witnessed an even more impressive growth, with 77.14 crore fishlings worth Rs.62.79 crore released in 23,799 water bodies, resulting in a record-breaking 4.24 lakh tonnes of fish production valued at Rs.6,191 crore.

An official predicted that Telangana is poised to surpass its own record in the current fiscal year, with fish production estimated to reach Rs.6,500 crore, considering the substantial increase in fishling distribution. The demand for freshwater fish from Telangana has seen a significant upswing across the country.

During the corresponding period, prawn cultivation has also experienced substantial growth, recording a production of 14,142 tonnes valued at Rs.465 crore in 2022-23 across 279 water bodies. Prawn cultivation was taken up in about 11 water bodies in 2017-18 which resulted in production of 7,783 tonnes valued at Rs.171.23 crore.

Interventions by the State government have not only contributed to this boom in fish production but have also led to significant increase in the average income levels of Fishermen Cooperative Societies (FCS) and their members. The number of FCSs has grown by 15 percent, from 4,002 in 2016-17 to 4,604 in 2020-21, while membership has risen by eight percent during the same period, from 2.85 lakh in 2016-17 to 3.09 lakh in 2020-21.

– Fishlings distribution grew from 27.85 crore in 2016-17 to 77.14 crore in 2022-23.

– Fish production shot up from 1.93 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 to 4.24 lakh tonnes in 2022-23.

– Fish production value increased from Rs.2,111 crore in 2016-17 to Rs.6,191 crore in 2022-23.

– Prawn production grew from 7,783 tonnes in 2017-18 to 14,142 tonnes in 2022-23

– Prawn production value escalated from Rs.171.23 crore in 2017-18 to Rs.465 crore in 2022-23.