| Five Killed In Blast At Explosives Manufacturing Company In Nagpur

Five killed in blast at explosives manufacturing company in Nagpur

The blast took place at 9 am in a cast booster unit of the Solar Industries in Bazaargaon area, a senior police official told PTI.

By PTI Updated On - 11:23 AM, Sun - 17 December 23

The blast took place at 9 am in a cast booster unit of the Solar Industries in Bazaargaon area, a senior police official told PTI.

Nagpur: At least five people were killed in a blast at an explosives manufacturing company in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.

The blast took place at 9 am in a cast booster unit of the Solar Industries in Bazaargaon area, a senior police official told PTI.

Also Read Gang snatches away Rs 1 lakh from truck driver at knife point in Shamsabad

At least five people were killed, he said.