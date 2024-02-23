Five-member committee to hold meeting with District Collectors on Dharani portal

The committee aims to gather insights and opinions from the district collectors based on public grievances during the video conference, starting at 10:30 am on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 07:49 PM

The committee aims to gather insights and opinions from the district collectors based on public grievances during the video conference, starting at 10:30 am on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The five-member committee on Dharani portal reforms will hold a cruicial video conference with all the 33 District Collectors, with focus on addressing various concerns related to the Dharani portal and the land management system.

The committee aims to gather insights and opinions from the district collectors based on public grievances during the video conference, starting at 10:30 am on Saturday.

Also Read Five-member committee on Dharani to meet district collectors

The Dharani Committee, comprising members retired IAS officer Raymond Peter, advocate M Sunil Kumar, Congress Kisan Cell leader M Kodanda Reddy, and Madhusudan, has already held a meeting with the collectors of five districts where they delved into critical aspects such as the performance of the Dharani portal, technical glitches, work speed, and necessary corrections. Following this, the committee is gearing up to discuss these issues comprehensively with all the collectors and compile an interim report to be submitted to the State government soon.

The video conference meeting will also see the participation of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Naveen Mittal and Revenue official V Lachhi Reddy.

Key topics on the agenda for discussion include pending applications in the Dharani portal, reasons for delays, and potential resolutions. The committee will also address issues related to the prohibited list, establishment of Adhoc Land Tribunals for case settlements, the status of plaintiff applications, disparities in RSR/Setwar land extents, and potential solutions.

Furthermore, the committee will explore ways to empower Tehsildar, RDO, and Additional Collectors, along with proposed amendments to the ROR Act. The discussion will extend to challenges in land registration and their remedies, as well as disputes arising under the ROR Act. Other pertinent issues, including pending matters concerning Inam, jagir, evacuee properties, tribal land concerns, revenue and forest land disputes, and conservation of Endowment and Waqf Lands, will also be on the agenda.