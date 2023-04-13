| Five Passport Seva Kendras In Telangana To Remain Open On April 14

14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) throughout Telangana would not be working on April 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, on Thursday said that five PSKs in Telangana (Ameerpet, Begumpet and Toli Chowk in Hyderabad and Karimanagar and Nizamabad) will function as usual on April 14 to process the applications as per their actual schedule.

Applicants having their appointment in these PSKs can attend after checking status in www.passportindia.gov.in.

According to a press release, since 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) throughout the State would not be working on April 14, the Regional Passport Office advised that applicants may reschedule their appointments against their suspended appointments.

