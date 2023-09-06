Five women drown in boat accident in Bihar’s Darbhanga

By IANS Published Date - 10:50 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Patna: Two women and three minor girls were drowned as a boat capsized in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred in Kamla Balan river near Gaherpura Chaur village around 4 p.m. due to strong winds, BDO, Kusheshwar Asthan, Kishore Kumar, said. He said that the incident occurred due to a strong storm in the Kamla river that overturned the boat, which had 10 persons on it.

Five persons managed to come out of the river but two women and three children drowned. The victims were identified as Jagatarni Devi, 55, Fulpari Devi, 60, Sonali Kumari, 13, Kalpana Kumari,12, and Sonia Kumari, 11. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragedy.

He has directed the authorities to compensate the victims’ family members with Rs 4 lakh each.

