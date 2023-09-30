Five-year-old-boy kidnapped at Secunderabad railway station rescued by GRP

A couple Khalivali Vikram (41) and Shaik Rehana (25), who stay at Yapral had noticed the boy alone and kidnapped him from the railway station and went away, said Shaik Saleema, SP, GRP Secunderabad.

Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: A mobile phone signal helped the police rescue a five-year-old-boy, who was allegedly kidnapped from Secunderabad railway station on Friday evening, and led to the arrest of two alleged kidnappers.

Identified as Shiva Sai, the boy along with his father was seated at platform number one in Secunderabad railway station after arriving at the station on Friday evening.

At around 5 pm the child’s father M Durgesh left the kid and belongings on the platform and went to the washroom . On returning he found his son and the handbag missing. Durgesh had also kept his mobile phone in the bag.

On a complaint, the GRP Secunderabad registered a case and traced down the couple to Madhapur on Saturday afternoon and rescued the child from them.

“The couple did not switch off the mobile phone that was kept in the bag. With the help of the phone signal location, we managed to track the kidnappers and rescue the boy,” said the official. Both of them were arrested by the police and produced before the court.