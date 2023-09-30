| Five Year Old Boy Kidnapped From Secunderabad Railway Station

Five-year-old boy kidnapped from Secunderabad railway station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:01 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: A five year old boy was allegedly kidnapped from Secunderabad railway station on Friday evening.

The boy identified as Shiva Sai, along with his mother were seated at platform number 1 in Secunderabad railway station after arriving from out of station.

At around 5 p.m the child’s mother went to a nearby shop on the platform to make a purchase and when she came back, the boy was missing.

The woman lodged a complaint about it to the GRP Secunderabad who formed special teams.

The police who checked multiple footages from surveillance cameras found that a couple had exited the railway station along with the youngster.

The railway police with the help of Gopalapuram police are making efforts to nab the kidnappers and rescue the child.