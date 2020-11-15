Five-year-old boy kidnapped in Suryapet

The boy was asked by his mother to buy oil and match box to light diyas for deepavali festival from a nearby kirana shop at around 7.30 pm on Saturday, he has been missing since then

Suryapet: A five-year-old boy, Parikapally Gowtham, was kidnapped by unidentified persons at Bhagath Singh Nagar here on Saturday night.

The incident, however, came to light only on Sunday morning when the parents reported the matter to the police.

Gowtham is the only son of Mahesh and Nagalaxmi, natives of Aipur of Athamakur (S) mandal, and residing in a rented house in Bhagath Singh Nagar for the last six years. Mahesh is a driver and Nagalaxmi works as a teacher in a private school in the town.

Gowtham was asked by his mother to buy oil and match box to light diyas for deepavali festival from a nearby kirana shop at around 7.30 pm on Saturday. He went by bicycle but has not been seen since then.

Nagalaxmi said she sent Gowtham to the shop which is just six houses away from their residence. When he did not return home after 10 minutes, she grew suspicious and went to the shop and found his cycle a few yards away from the shop. The shop owner said Gowtham had purchase the oil and match boxes and left the shop.

After inquiring with friends and relatives over phone whether Gowtham had come to them, the parents lodged a complaint with Suryapet police station.

Initially, the police suspected it may be a missing case, but have almost come to the conclusion of kidnapping after a tailor in the area received a phone call from an unidentified person stating that Gowtham was with him. When the tailor replied that she had no sons, the unidentified caller asked her to inquire if any boy in her area was missing. The caller cut the conversation when she questioned him as to how he got her number.

The tailor, who wished anonimity told Telangana Today that she received the call from unidentified caller at 8.30 am on Sunday stating Gowtham was with them in Hyderabad and disconnected the line when she questioned him.

The kirana shop owner, Srisailam said he saw the boy till the turning into the lane of his house as his shop was located on the corner of two roads. He did not see any person moving around suspiciously in the locality then.

The boy’s grandmother said their family did not have any dispute with anyone on any issue including property-related matters.

According to sources, police took the tailor’s phone number and the IT cell was making efforts to trace the caller. The police suspect that the kidnapper may have taken the tailor’s phone number from a flexi board of the shop.

Suryapet police, after filing a case, have taken up investigation and are looking at it from different angles. The police have also gone through CCTV footage installed in some houses in the lane. Special teams formed by the Superintendent of Police swung into action to crack the kidnap case.

