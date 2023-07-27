Floods ravage Mulugu as heavy rains inundate villages, Medaram shrine

Mulugu: The district is grappling with a severe flood situation as relentless rains continue to lash the region. On Thursday, the district witnessed an unprecedented downpour, causing several streams to overflow and inundate at least 30 villages and hamlets in the Eturnagaram, Mangapet, and SS Tadwai Mandals.

The situation turned critical when flood waters breached the banks of the Jampanna vagu rivulet, leading to heavy inflows that inundated nearby villages and areas around the Medaram shrine. The Sammakka-Sarakka tribal shrine at Medaram in Tadwai mandal was not spared, as the floodwaters entered the premises, posing a threat to the site.

In addition to the Jampanna Vagu, other streams, including Jeedivagu, Sanigakunta Vagu, and Dayyalavagu, have also swelled beyond their capacity due to the incessant rainfall, leading to further flooding in various parts of the district.

The situation worsened on the national highway 163 (Hyderabad-Bhopalapatnam) between Pasra and Tadwai villages, where the road near Gundla Vagu bridge was breached by the overflowing stream, cutting off road connectivity in the area.

The road connectivity between Eturnagaram and Burgampahad (Buragapadu) was also cut off by floods. One of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the state, the Laknavaram Lake’s weirs are also under immense pressure, with water levels rising above 10 feet, resulting in the inundation of several low-lying areas along the Jampanna vagu. The cottages were inundated in both the islands situated in the middle of the lake.