Focus on wildlife forensics, Prakash Javadekar to scientists

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar urged Indian scientists to focus on wildlife forensics, as India undertakes several major conservation efforts for big cats to marine life.

Participating in the conclusion of the international virtual conference on ‘Recent Advances and Status of Wildlife Forensics’ organised by CCMB-Laboratory for Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES), Javadekar alluded to an increasing threat from wildlife criminals to these protected species. “To punish such criminals, we need to present irrefutable evidences in the court of law which can come from forensic sciences,” he said.

The three-day conference on wildlife forensics featured nearly 700 wildlife biologists, veterinarians, scientists, students and conservationists from across the world. In the inaugural, CSIR DG Dr Shekhar Mande commended LaCONES for its long-standing efforts in developing tools in wildlife forensics and underlined the need for various stakeholders to come together for conservation.

The CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra said, “CCMB is well known for its contributions in animal forensics. We are also expanding our efforts in plant forensics. Both together will be very helpful in a tighter quality control, build effective regulations, and boost our bio economy.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .