Fog alert in Hyderabad: Meteorological Department advises residents to exercise caution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

File pic

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMDH) reported that the State capital experienced an average minimum temperature settling at 15.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The IMD-H forecast indicates a prolonged chill as the yellow alert remains in effect for the next three days, with minimum temperatures anticipated to dip below 15 degrees Celsius. Alongside the dropping temperatures, persistent fog is expected to cloak the city.

According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the weather pattern indicates a continuation of foggy conditions in the coming days. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 15 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius. Fog and mist are forecasted in the morning, giving way to a partly cloudy sky later in the day. The trend continues through December 30, maintaining the minimum temperature at 15 degrees Celsius with similar weather conditions.

However, the city is anticipated to experience a drop in temperatures on Thursday, with the mercury expected to touch 14 degrees Celsius as the minimum, continuing the pattern of fog and mist in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies later in the day. Heading into the New Year, December 31 will likely see a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius with a partly cloudy sky and a presence of haze, setting the tone for the arrival of 2024 on January 1, with a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and similar weather conditions.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, especially during the early morning hours, due to the persistence of fog.