Fog engulfs Hyderabad, mercury dips

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:30 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A blanket of fog engulfed Hyderabad and other districts in the State on Monday morning, slightly impacting road traffic as visibility dropped. However, air traffic was not affected.

The Indian Meteorological Department – Hyderabad said fog conditions and later clear sky are likely to continue in the city for the next three days.

The maximum temperature in the city was 29.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum was recorded at 18.0 degrees Celsius.