Follow norms on poll duty, Hyderabad CP to cops

Hyderabad Police chief instructs officials on pre and post poll election management, security arrangements

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:06 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Cyberabad police personnel during a meeting related to pre and post elections management and security arrangements, in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: With the Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections to be held next month end, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand held a meeting with the officials and issued instructions related to pre and post elections management and security arrangements.

Interacting with the police officials, Anand asked them to focus more on adherence to laid down procedures, timely compilation of reports, ensure vigilant monitoring, and thorough training and briefing of the police force drafted for various poll related duties.

Directions were issued to all DCPs, ACPs and nodal ACPs to convene meetings with political parties at their respective levels. He instructed them to start round-the-clock election cells at their offices and emphasized the need for coordinated planning with officers from neighbouring commissionerates to ensure effective security of polling stations that partially fall under their jurisdiction.

The Commissioner also urged the officers to take action against any instances of illicit cash, liquor, narcotics, or other prohibited inducements and also stressed the importance of preventing run-in between different political parties during campaigns. He asked the officers to ensure all licensed firearms of civilians were surrendered, and no new licenses should be issued until the conclusion of the polls.

Anand said that Static Surveillance Teams (SST) were set to commence their operations, and the flying squad teams were instructed to intensify their checks. The number of integrated inter-commissionerate check posts would be increased from 11 to 18.

Executing Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs), monitoring social media platforms, surveillance on hawala operators, binding over troublemakers, and other operational matters, were also discussed at the meeting.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Vikram Singh Mann emphasised strict adherence to all Election Commission of India (ECI) norms within predetermined time limits. He underscored the decentralization of responsibilities through nodal ACPs and an increase in visible policing.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G Sudheer Babu, during the meeting highlighted the proactive measures being taken by the traffic wing to address any forthcoming events in the city until the conclusion of the polls.