Training session held for Cyberabad police officials

During the meeting, he emphasised strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and asked them to be vigilant and respond promptly to any information or complaints.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:28 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra conducted a training session for police officials on Wednesday in view of the State elections next month.

Evuri Ramulu, Legal Advisor, spoke about the legal provisions to be followed against the violators of MCC. He discussed several sections of Representative of Peoples Act, Indian Penal Code, Hyderabad City Police Act, MV Act and Preventive measures.

Kalmeshwar Shingenevar, DCP (Crimes), explained the procedure to be followed while registering cases against the offenders in co-ordination with election teams.

