Focus on vulnerable polling stations, cops told

The Commissioner said in the wake of the Assembly poll notification, officials should work in a highly professional manner and ensure free and fair elections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:21 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan held a review meeting with senior officials here on Wednesday. The Commissioner said in the wake of the Assembly poll notification, officials should work in a highly professional manner and ensure free and fair elections.

They were advised to have full knowledge of the polling centres under the respective police stations and take proper action to initiate peaceful polling. He asked them to personally inspect critical and vulnerable polling stations and initiate proper bandobast measures. Chauhan asked officials to ensure proper installation of CC cameras in polling station areas, infrastructure and work in coordination with other government departments.

“Strict vigil should be maintained on those who created problems during the previous elections. All rowdy sheeters, those with suspect sheet and history sheet should be bound over,” he instructed.

