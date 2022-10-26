For a truly haunting Halloween, join Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel’s festivities

Hyderabad: Be ready for a real treat this Halloween (October 31) as the chefs at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel pull out all the tricks for ensuring a wickedly good time to patrons and gourmands.
From a spread of ‘Spooky fish and chips’, ‘Pumpkin and walnut pie’, ‘Roasted Chicken with pumpkin mash’ to a ‘Bloody Raspberry cheesecake’, ‘Devil Tiramisu’, Sheraton has a magical spread all planned for an eerily memorable Halloween this year.
So, join them for a spine-chilling end to the week on Sunday for brunch and Monday for a dinner buffet and enjoy a spellbinding menu of fun and quirky dishes that are best enjoyed with family and friends.
What: Halloween Brunch; Halloween Dinner
When: October 30; October 31
Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm; 7 pm – 11 pm (Feast Buffet) | 6:30 pm – 12 am (Zega)
Price: Rs 2,450; Rs 2,150 (all-inclusive)
For reservations, call Feast: +91 73373 58581; Zega: +91 91001 19443