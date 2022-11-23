Forest Ranger’s killing: Two Chhattisgarh natives arrested in Kothagudem

Police have arrested two persons, Madakam Tula and Podium Naga, natives of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:48 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Kothagudem: Police have arrested two persons, Madakam Tula and Podium Naga, natives of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, in connection with the killing of Forest Range Officer Ch Srinivas Rao at Errabodu in Chandrugonda on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Dr. G Vineeth said Tula and Naga, natives of Sukma, were now living at Errabodu. They were nabbed by the Julurpad CI and staff on the outskirts of Errabodu on Wednesday when they were trying to escape to Sukma. They had slept in the forest on Tuesday night after the deadly attack on the FRO and had reached the village in the morning to collect money to go to Sukma, the SP said.

Police have seized the sickles used to attack the forest ranger and clothes they wore during the attack. Based on a complaint by Forest Section Officer Rama Rao, a case has been booked at the Chandrugonda police station under IPC Sections 302, 353 and 332 read with 34. The two were being produced before court, the SP said.

Kothagudem DSP G Venkateshwara Babu and others were present.