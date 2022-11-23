Foresters take out protest rally in Adilabad

They wore black ribbons and demanded stringent action against the killers of FRO Ch Srinivas Rao in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Adilabad: Officials of the forest department took out a silent rally condemning the killing of FRO Ch Srinivas Rao in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday.

In Mancherial, the officials termed the incident as atrocious and requested the government to provide weapons to thwart attacks by locals. They regretted that they were discharging duties risking their lives. They wore black ribbons and demanded stringent action against the killers. They added that they were protecting forest lands by rendering duties for 24 hours a day.

Forest range officers Nagovath Swamy and Geetha Rani, staffers of Mancherial, Luxettipet and Devapur ranges and ministerial staff were present. Similar rallies and protests were witnessed in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts.